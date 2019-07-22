Last week of freedom from football (ep. 33)

Reusse returns a less happy individual as football training camps open at the end of the week meaning all freedom goes out the window as all attention turns towards the NFL. Judd and Pat do celebrate Shane Lowry’s British Open victory before jumping into the dire straights the Twins bullpen are in. After a lengthy Twins conversation the boys get into football as the Vikings are set to open Training Camp this week and discuss what the expectations are around the team. To close the show we get a mild version of Unchained and the return of Positive Pat.