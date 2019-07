Reusse is back with another edition of Unchained and this one ends with Reusse going fully Unchained on several topics at the end so you’ll want to stick around for that. Patrick Ruesse and Judd Zulgad open the show discussing the Twins taking two of three from Cleveland before they dive into the Wolves and what’s going on in the NBA. The show ends with Reusse going full Unchained on commentators using certain phrases and eight year olds playing first base.