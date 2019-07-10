The Crafty Rogues: Act like you’ve done it before; Special Guest Callum Williams (ep. 151)

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn are back this week for a very special edition of The Crafty Rogues as they’re recording in the broadcast booth at Allianz Field. Joining them in the booth is the guy who never gets to leave it is voice of Minnesota United Callum Williams!

Cal joins the boys this week to discuss Minnesota United’s nine point week, the US Women claiming their fourth World Cup title, the in-depth tactical reasons the US Men lost to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, and his boyhood team Aston Villa coming to Allianz Field NEXT WEEK(!) to take on Minnesota United.

Then John, Stephen, and Cal answer your questions you wrote in before John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. The show closes with a brief discussion about athletes putting in effort, an AFL update, and a Cricket World Cup Update.