The Crafty Rogues: Aren’t we getting paid to prostitute our accents (ep. 154)

The boys return to Brit’s for another edition of The Crafty Rogues and we’re counting down the days/minutes/seconds until the Premier League is back (hint: it’s super close at hand). Before we do our annual preview pod the guys spend this one discussing how Producer Jonathan big timed Quinno, Minnesota United’s 0-0 draw with Vancouver, and previewing the weekend’s action in the Championship. Cosgrove does a warm up by giving his predictions on the Championship action. The guys then answer your letters that you wrote them. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. The aforementioned Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. To wrap the show the guys discuss racism in football and an AFL Update.

John’s Championship Predictions

Luton Town 1-0 Middlesbrough

Barnsley 1-1 Fulham

Blackburn 1-1 Charlton

Brentford 2-1 Birmingham City

Milwall 1-1 Preston

Reading 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke 1-1 QPR

Swansea 0-2 Hull City

Wigan 1-0 Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest 1-1 West Brom

Bristol City 1-3 Leeds

Huddersfield 1-1 Derby