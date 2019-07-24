The Crafty Rogues: Flat out like a lizard drinking (ep. 153)

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn are back for another edition of The Crafty Rogues to discuss all the latest transfers, friendlies, and Minnesota United matches. The boys open the show this week catching up on their weeks and celebrating an Irishman winning the British Open on Irish soil. They then review the Minnesota United loss to Aston Villa and their 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake before quickly talking about the AFCON Final and friendlies taking place around the world. The boys then answer all your questions you sent in. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. Your Choice makes it’s triumphant return and we wrap up today’s show with an AFL Update.