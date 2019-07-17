The Crafty Rogues: Going Full Mai Tai (ep. 152)

The boys are back with a bit of an abbreviated episode today but it’s still stuffed full of football, craic, and celebration. Cosgrove and Quinno celebrated John’s 20 Year Ameriversary this week as well as one of the best cricket matches ever as England topped New Zealand for the Cricket World Cup. Beside the cricket there was plenty of celebration for two more wins for Minnesota United as they top New Mexico United 6-1 and FC Dallas 1-0. The boys answer your questions, John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. The boys wrap up the show discussing the benefits of gathering with friends at a pub and a quick AFL Update.