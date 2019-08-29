Conduits of Trouble: Comes for the college football talk, stay for the singing

How long has it been since expectations were this high for the Gophers football team? Chip Scoggins, the longtime Gophers beat writer and now a columnist at the Star Tribune, tells you on this episode of Conduits and gets into the reasons why P.J. Fleck’s team should be near the top of the Big Ten West. Chip and Judd also discuss the Gophers’ attendance issues and why attendance around college football has dipped. The former Access Vikings teammates wrap up with a conversation on the Vikings final cuts that will come Saturday. Oh, and you are going to want to hear the end of this episode.