Danny Cunningham and Dane Moore dive more into the Timberwolves 2019-20 schedule, and where they fit into the Western Conference.

*How will Karl-Anthony Towns be matched up against some of the bigger teams around the league?

*Is Robert Covington’s return to the lineup being overlooked?

*Danny: “You need to do the very most you can do to get Wiggins’ value up for next summer”

*Dane on Wiggins: “Stop asking him to get you $28 million a year, and say ‘go get me $14′”