Cruz was not signed to help Sano. He was signed to hit for power and that’s what he’s done. (ep. 35)

Patrick opens the show by remembering former Star Tribune colleague Don Banks and telling a few stories about their days working together. We also get Patrick’s thoughts on Sam Dyson going on the injured list — Patrick still calls it the DL, and he isn’t changing — and the fact Byron Buxton can’t stay healthy. We also hear praise from Nelson Cruz and an epic Miguel Sano rant that comes after a very simple point from Judd. To close the show Pat discusses Vikings Training Camp and then Positive Pat pops in for a bit.

