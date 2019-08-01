Glen Perkins on Baseball: Do you feel like the Twins missed an opportunity at MLB’s trade deadline?

The Twins traded for Sam Dyson and Sergio Romo, two pieces to improve their bullpen. But the Astros went all in and traded for Zack Greinke, while Minnesota didn’t acquire any starting pitching. Do you feel like the Twins missed a chance to make a big bet this week? Do you think they’re good enough to get the job done in October?

What do you think about the trade the Indians made? Did they get better or worse by moving Trevor Bauer?

And did you know Sam Dyson owns a cat who is social media savvy?