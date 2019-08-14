He hit it and it stayed hit; Special Guest Carl Craig (ep. 156)

With John back home for the week we’re joined by former Minnesota United manager Carl Craig as he helps us with our Premier League Preview. Before we get to the Premier League action we discuss United’s 5-3 loss at Dallas and their 2-1 win in the US Open Cup Semi Final. After the Minnesota United talk Carl and Stephen discuss the opening weekend of the Premier League and their thoughts on Liverpool’s dominating win, City looking scary great, and United’s fresh looking win over Chelsea among the scores. We then get Carl’s predictions for the upcoming weekend’s games. Carl and Stephen then preview the 2019-20 season of the Premier League in a team-by-team look and Carl gives his predictions for winne, top six, surprise, disappointment, Golden Boot, relegated, and promoted.

Carl’s Predictions

Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth

Brighton 2-1 West Ham

Everton 3-1 Watford

Norwich 2-2 Newcastle

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

Sheffield 2-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 1-2 Leicester

Wolves 3-2 Man United