Hour 1: Can the Twins slug their way to the AL Central title?

8/16/19 Hour 1

  • Can the Twins keep slugging their way to the AL Central title?
  • FCC is issuing fines for the EAS Test misuse… Are we in trouble because of the Ramie Trade Alert System
  • Matthew Coller joins to talk FOOTBALL
Topics:
