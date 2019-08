*Has the panic button been pressed for the Twins? Ramie, Derek and Danny recap the first of the 4-game set with the Indians, and touch on concerns over Nelson Cruz’s injury.

*Former Twin Michael Cuddyer joins to chat about the Twins chances to win the AL Central, Nelson Cruz’s injury, and Joe Nathan’s Twins Hall of Fame

*Can Devin Smeltzer step up and give the Twins a good start tonight?