Hour 1: How bad was today’s Twins loss/Jayson Stark on riding the Hot Dog Launcher/Overbearing Sports Parents

8/21/2019 Hour 1

  • Twins get shutout by the White Sox today. Just how bad was the loss?
  • Jayson Stark joins to talk baseball and riding the Hot Dog Launcher
  • Overbearing Sports Parents
