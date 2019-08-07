Uncategorized

Hour 1: Jayson Stark on the Twins and some non-moves at the Deadline

8/7/19 Hour 1

  • Twins got shelled
  • Jayson Stark on the Twins, Deadline, and Nelson Cruz
  • Matthew Coller joins to talk about Garrett Bradbury’s Butt Sweat
