Hour 1: Judd faces heat for his previous Miguel Sano stance

8/6/19 Hour 1

  • Does Judd want to retract his previous stance on Miguel Sano after that walk off homer
  • What’s the Twins Bullpen Pecking Order
  • Ramie’s weekend back in Milwaukee
