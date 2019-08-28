Uncategorized

Hour 1: Lou Nanne on the Wild, Jayson Stark on the Twins, and Chip Scoggins on Twins

8/28/2019 Hour 1

  • Lou Nanne joins to talk about the Wild and what the new GM will bring
  • Jayson Stark joins to talk Twins and MLB
  • Chip Scoggins joins us to discuss the Twins season
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized