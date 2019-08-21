Uncategorized

Hour 1: Robert Mays on the Vikings doubling down on Kirk Cousins

8/21/19 Hour 1

  • Sage Rosenfels on why Vikings/Cardinals is important?
  • Robert Mays joins to talk about the Vikings doubling down on Kirk Cousins
  • Sage Rosenfels back to talk about Baker Mayfield’s comments on Daniel Jones
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized