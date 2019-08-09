Uncategorized

Hour 1: The leadership differences between Teddy Bridgewater and Kirk Cousins and how it could effect the Vikings

8/9/19 Hour 1

  • Vikings playing Teddy tonight and what he meant to the Vikings lockerroom
  • What would Courtney, Myron, and Coller like to see from the first team offense
  • Antonio Brown sitting out not for his foot injury thing but for a different reason
