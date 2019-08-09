Shows
Hour 1: The leadership differences between Teddy Bridgewater and Kirk Cousins and how it could effect the Vikings
8/9/19 Hour 1
Vikings playing Teddy tonight and what he meant to the Vikings lockerroom
What would Courtney, Myron, and Coller like to see from the first team offense
Antonio Brown sitting out not for his foot injury thing but for a different reason
