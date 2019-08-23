Uncategorized

Hour 1: The Twins should try and lock up the division in the next week

8/23/2019 Hour 1

  • The Twins should be able to essentially win the AL Central in the next week
  • Danny Cunningham joins to celebrate the Five Year Anniversary of the Love/Wiggins trade
  • Ramie’s Fried Food Challenge
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized