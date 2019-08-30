Uncategorized

Hour 1: We made it through the preseason!

8/30/2019 Hour 1

  • The Preseason is over and now what do the Vikings do with their Kicker/Punter situation
  • Is it fair that the Vikings messed up Daniel Carlson and now Kaare Vedvik
  • Is there a chance the Vikings make a trade?
