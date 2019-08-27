Uncategorized

Hour 2: Alex Boone joins from the State Fair to talk Andrew Luck, picking the Vikings schedule, and

8/27/2019 Hour 2

  • Former Vikings guard Alex Boone joins for the hour and we open discussing Andrew Luck retiring
  • Boone gives his thoughts on the Vikings offensive line issues
  • We also get Boone to pick the Vikings schedule
