Uncategorized

Hour 2: Courtney Cronin joins to talk about the Treadwell “news” and Zim’s Ranch

8/15/19 Hour 2

  • Courtney joins for hour two to discuss the Vikings putting Treadwell on the trade block
  • Courtney talks about her trip to Zimmer’s Ranch
  • Coller and Cronin talk about Gary Kubiak’s Press Conference today
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized