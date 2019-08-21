Uncategorized

Hour 2: How concerned are we about certain players’ offseasons

8/21/2019 Hour 2

  • Sam Monson on whether should be concerned about Pat Elflein’s preseason
  • Judd Zulgad updates on the kicking situation
  • Judd Zulgad asks Coller about which bubble players are likely to make the team
