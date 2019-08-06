Uncategorized

Hour 2: Irv Smith’s Rookie Season and Analyzing the Division

8/6/19 Hour 2

  • Andrew Kramer joins to discuss Irv Smith and what his rookie season might look like
  • Eric Eager joins to talk about rookie tight ends and the division
  • Matthew Coller and Declan Goff close the show to talk about preseason memories
