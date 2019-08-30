Uncategorized

Hour 2: Is there such a thing as a bad win and Write That Down!

8/30/2019 Hour 2

  • Write That Down
  • The Gophers snuck by SDSU and it’s making us wonder if there’s such a thing as a bad win?
  • Wrap with Reusse
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized