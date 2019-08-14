Uncategorized

Hour 2: Marwin Gonzalez was the best under the radar signing this winter

8/14/19 Hour 2

  • Marwin Gonzalez was the best under the radar signing of the winter
  • Ramie questions some of the moves Rocco Baldelli has done
  • Where does Garver rank in the out of nowhere production list
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized