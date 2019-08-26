I thought to be a rally mascot you had to win on your debut (ep. 38)

Pat and Judd come back for another episode of Reusse Unchained to talk all things Twins pitching woes, Vikings offensive line woes, and Gopher football positivity. The two open the show discussing the Vikings third preseason game and the offense not looking too great before discussing the Twins weekend series against the Tigers. Reusse tells us about his trip to visit South Dakota State over the weekend ahead of the Gophers season opener against the Jackrabbits. We close the show wondering if we should be concerned about Jose Berrios and talking about Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.