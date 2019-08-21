The Crafty Rogues: He looks like a boy who should be shoveling concrete out on the street (ep. 157)

John Cosgrove returns from a week back home just in time to record the 157th edition of The Crafty Rogues! On this week’s episode Cosgrove and Quinno discuss Minnesota United’s massive week coming up, the Premier League, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We open diving into the four points Minnesota gathered this last week and their upcoming week that features a chance to get their first ever trophy. The boys then discuss the weekend’s action in the Premier League before John gives his prediction for the upcoming round of matches. Questions are answered as the boys read your letters. Cosgrove has something to say in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. Quinno has the best of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Lastly, an AFL and Cricket update to close out the show.

John’s Premier League Predictions

Aston Villa 2-2 Everton

Norwich 1-2 Chelsea

Brighton 1-1 Southampton

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 0-0 Leicester

Watford 2-1 West Ham

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 0-4 Manchester City

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle

Wolves 2-2 Burnley