2009 Vikings: Live and die with Brett Favre (The NFC Championship Game)

Sage Rosenfels, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad — with help from Ryan Longwell and QB coach Kevin Rogers — do a full dissection of one of the most notable games in Minnesota Vikings history: The 2009 NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints. Would the Vikings have gone on to beat the Colts? How did 12 men wind up in the huddle? Would Longwell have made a 56-yard field goal to win the game? What were Favre’s emotions like in the aftermath of the loss? And much more! If you enjoy this podcast, please give us a 5-star review on Apple or Spotify and tell your friends!