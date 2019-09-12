Alex Boone joins for the show. How serious is the Vikings/Packers rivalry? Irv Smith’s debut. Previewing the Packers D.

Former Vikings Guard Alex Boone is back for a fun filled Thursday with Matthew Coller previewing the Vikings/Packers game. The boys open the show discussing how serious the Vikings/Packers rivalry really is (1:00). Coller got a surprise guest on the line for Boone in his former teammate Anthony Dixon (19:00). We close the first hour with a fun segment discussing reporters in locker rooms, players dress attire, and coaches blowing off media questions (36:00). Hour two begins discussing what the Vikings offensive line will look like and Irv Smith’s debut (53:00). In our preview of the upcoming Packers game we look back to the season opener for the Packers and try and figure out if it was the Packers D being good or just Trubisky being a bad QB (68:00). We close the show today having Alex Boone clarify some of the super football-y terms he used today (84:00).