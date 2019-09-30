Another bad day against a tough opponent for Kirk Cousins. How will Cousins respond to criticism from within?

It was another big game for the Vikings and another game where Kirk Cousins disappeared and we’re here to dissect it all. Sage Rosenfels joins right off the top of the show to talk about Kirk’s bad game (1:00). The Athletic’s Chad Graff joins to dissect that things said and unsaid by members of the Vikings after the loss yesterday (26:00). Mike Zimmer’s worst nightmare came alive yesterday (41:00). Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour to talk about the most extreme QB take Coller has received (47:00). Coller and Judd give percent chances for the possible outcomes for the season (62:00). We close the show discussing how Cousins will react to the criticism from within the organization (83:00).