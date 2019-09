*Danny, Manny and Declan look ahead to the Twins/Indians weekend series: How many games do the Twins need to win this weekend to secure the AL Central

*Ben Heisler of Fantasy Sports Markets joins for his weekly appearance: Did Declan really screw up by drafting Jordan Howard into his Touchdown only team?

*With today being Friday the 13th, Danny, Declan and Manny go over some of their favorite sports curses.