Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins worked together on the Vikings beat for the Star Tribune in 2009, and they sit down with Phil Mackey (from 2017) to reminisce about all of their Brett Favre-related memories — from Favre’s circus arrival at Winter Park in 2009 to the “Fake Favre” in Mankato in 2010, and everything in between! If you enjoy this podcast, please give us a 5-star review on Apple or Spotify and tell your friends!