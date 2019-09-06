Uncategorized

Bryce Dixon, Mike Tice and Adam Thielen (Ep. 253)

  • Nelson Cruz’s agent, Bryce Dixon on Nelson’s amazing year
  • Former Vikings coach Mike Tice
  • Vikings WR Adam Thielen
  • News and Notes, plus locker room interviews w/ Vikings players including Harrison Smith
