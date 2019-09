Judd and Chip are back and dive deep into the Vikings loss to the Packers. Among the many aspects of the game that was covered by the boys today they talked about how best to manage Kirk Cousins, if anything can be done about the offensive line, and that pass interference call. Judd and Chip also discussed the amount of flags being thrown across the league, the state of QB play, and college football on today’s edition of the Conduits of Trouble.