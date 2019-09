Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins preview a potential Twins-Yankees playoff series, attempt to set the Twins’ playoff roster and explore the topic of why this team’s success also has to do with the tone set by veterans like Nelson Cruz and Marwin Gonzalez. The Conduits discuss the teams they have covered that remind them of these Twins in terms of leadership. Also, what’s going to be the winning formula for the Vikings in Chicago on Sunday? Judd runs his thoughts by Chip.