Do you care about the HR record? Which NFL teams structure do you want? In Other News.

We open the show today discussing the Yankees catching the Twins in the Home Run race and whether we care about that record (1:00). Then we jump into a discussion about NFL teams and their structures (22:00) before closing the first hour asking if we really care that Team USA Basketball lost to France this morning in the FIBA World Cup (37:00). The second hour of today’s show begins with a conversation about what the Vikings strategy should be this weekend (53:00). We take a break from the sports talk to get into In Other News (65:00) and, of course, we close today’s show Wrapping with Reusse (83:00).

