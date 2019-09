“I’m doing perfectly fine, I have no issues,” Jake Odorizzi said. “Absolutely fine. I think Rocco was more concerned about me shaking my arm.”

Whew! So, the Twins are fortunate that it wasn’t anything more serious that caused Odorizzi to be taken out of Tuesday night’s game. They’re going to need that guy to pitch big games for them if they’re to make a run in October — and health is key!