*Were you mad that Eddie Rosario made the 3rd out at third base? Were you mad that he didn’t hustle out of the box?

Our friend Judd Zulgad wrote that Rosario should be benched for his sins against baseball and Glen shares his thoughts.

*National pundits are giving the Twins a chance this October — maybe more than we are in Minnesota

*Would you go with a Bullpen Game in the ALDS?