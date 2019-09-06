Uncategorized

Hour 1: Sage Rosenfels’ Football Wisdom/Unveiling Bears Vent Line/QB Cesspool Challenge

9/6/2019 Hour 1

  • That throw by Rosario put the division to bed according to Mackey. Also, we unveil Bears Vent Line.
  • Sage Rosenfels’ Sage Football Wisdom
  • QB Cesspool Challenge
