Hour 1: Sage Rosenfels joins to break down the final roster and look ahead at the upcoming season
9/2/2019 Hour 1
Sage Rosenfels joins to talk about the final roster and help us look ahead at the upcoming season
NFL Law and Order
Analyzing the Josh Doctson acquisition
Countdown to Week 1: Will the Vikings defense remain elite?
Vikings reportedly sign former Washington receiver Josh Doctson
What went wrong with Laquon Treadwell?
Zulgad: Lesson learned? Vikings should have never put Kaare Vedvik in position to fail
Vikings sign veteran punter Britton Colquitt, release Matt Wile
