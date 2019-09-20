How big is this game for Cousins? Is there an argument that the Vikings should have moved on from Barr?

For the Friday edition of Purple Daily we’re joined by Myron Medcalf, Peter Carline, and Judd Zulgad to prep for the Raiders this coming Sunday. We open the show today with Myron Medcalf to talk about the disappointing loss last weekend and whether it’s fair to keep bringing up Case Keenum (1:00). We head overseas to talk to Peter Carline of The Daily Mail to talk about how long can Zimmer keep his cool with Cousins (26:00). To close the first hour we talk about the games that most excite us this coming weekend (44:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two to discuss whether there’s an argument that the Vikings should have moved on from Barr (52:00). Since Judd is in we indulge his kicker question he has (72:00). To wrap the week Judd and Coller discuss who the game is bigger for (88:00).