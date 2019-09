(00:00): Ramie to Cleveland – “You just have to admit the Twins are a better baseball team.”

(17:53): Glen Perkins on how the Twins should approach the rest of the regular season in preparation for the playoffs.

(50:00): Why the Twins being a homerun hitting team can work in their favor in the playoffs.

(1:05:00): Should the Twins prefer to play the Astros in a shorter series in the LDS vs the ALCS if they got there?