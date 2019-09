(00:00): Can this Twins resiliency carry over into October?

(15:38):Derek, Judd and Danny debate over whether or not they should use a bullpen game in a series.

(36:00): How could the Twins use their bullpen in the postseason?

(46:30): Brian Murphy joins the show; Does this Twins clubhouse have a different vibe from years past?

(1:07:00): How do we assess Rocco Baldelli’s first year as manager of the Twins?