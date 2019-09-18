If the Vikings are forced to beat teams with the run they’ll be in trouble. What does PFF think of Garrett Bradbury?

Our Journeyman QB Corespondent is back for his weekly Wednesday appearence. Plus, PFF’s Mike Renner gives his thoughts on Garrett Bradbury before Judd helps close the show going all in on Jalen Ramsey. Sage and Coller open the show discussing how the play action was beat this past Sunday and how the offense is being forced to play (1:00). Before we get to our Journeyman QB of the Week (37:00) Sage and Coller discuss the return of Everson Griffen (19:00). Pro Football Focus’s Mike Renner joins to open hour two discussing Garrett Bradbury and some draft prospects (44:00). Judd Zulgad then comes in to help close the show discussing Kirk’s comments today (57:00) and whether or not the Vikings should trade for Jalen Ramsey (76:00).