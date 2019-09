*What are some of the best case scenarios for the Wolves in 2019-20? Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill lay them out.

*Can Karl-Anthony Towns take his game to another level?

*How can the Wolves make the best of the point guard situation with Jeff Teague?

*Can Jarrett Culver create any opportunities for himself to contribute as a rookie?

*How much of an improvement can be made if Robert Covington is healthy for a full season?

*Where can the Wolves get the most out of Andrew Wiggins?>