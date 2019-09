*Judd, Danny & Manny have some fun with Packer Ventline after Green Bay’s loss to the Eagles last night. Does the Packers’ loss make you feel better about the Vikings chances in the NFC North?

*Jim Nantz will be on the call for Sunday’s Vikings/Bears game, but Tony Romo might not be, and Judd is not happy about it.

*Caller David says the Vikings have flaws too.

*Judd, Danny and Manny make predictions for Sunday’s game.