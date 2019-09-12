REWIND: The Brett Favre Magic Carpet Ride in 2009

This episode is from the Minnesota Sports Rewind feed. Subscribe if you enjoy it! Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad and Phil Mackey dive into the magic carpet ride that was Brett Favre’s arrival in Minnesota and the exciting regular season that followed! Sage tells stories about what it was like inside Winter Park when the Favre news broke, Favre’s level of nervousness for his return to Green Bay, what it was like watching film with Favre, and much more. Plus, Favre’s quarterback coach Kevin Rogers joins to tell stories as well. If you enjoy this podcast, please give us a 5-star review on Apple or Spotify and tell your friends!