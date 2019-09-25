Sage breaks down Trubisky/Eric Eager talks Teddy & the Vikings/Bears matchup

*(01:15): Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels discuss why the Vikings running game has worked so well with Dalvin Cook and the offensive line

*(17:25): Sage breaks down the good and bad on Mitch Trubisky

*(36:00): What does Sage think about Daniel Jones? Also, Sage and Coller have their Journeymen QB’s of the week for the Bears

*(47:00): Brian Murphy joins the conversation: Can the Vikings run-first formula for winning carry over to the Bears this Sunday?

*(1:01:30): Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus with more on the Vikings matchup with the Bears and how the Vikings can move the ball against the Bears defense

*(1:17:00): Murph makes his Hot Routez debut